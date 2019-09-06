Beth Ham, dressed as a fortuneteller, passes out bingo cards Friday at the Senior Fun Fest, an event hosted by the Limestone County Foundation on Aging at the Limestone County Event Center. With the theme — county fair — the event featured games, carnival food and characters such as a carnival barker, bearded lady, kissing booth lady, clown and others. Hundreds of senior citizens attended the event.
