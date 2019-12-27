The severe storms of Dec. 16 devastated more than 100 acres of Joe Wheeler State Park in Rogersville, but residents who love the park have a chance to help it heal.
The nonprofit Alabama State Parks Foundation is accepting donations from those who have funds set aside for end-of-year giving. Donations can be earmarked for Joe Wheeler State Park restoration efforts.
Park Superintendent Chad Davis said people have called the park asking how they can help with cleanup efforts. He wanted to make it clear the park is not soliciting donations from the public.
Davis said about 130 to 150 acres were damaged or destroyed, including day-use areas and campgrounds. Those areas are closed indefinitely.
“We don't have any volunteers to help with the cleanup,” he said. “It's going to be a massive undertaking.”
He said the park would be working with the Alabama Forestry Commission as part of the ongoing cleanup. He said the park would also work to acquire a salvage timber contract.
When asked if there was a timeframe on completed cleanup efforts, Davis said it's too early to tell.
“We're going to work as fast as the state will let us,” he said.
If people want to donate money to the state parks foundation to help the cause, Davis said the park would accept the help. However, he also urged park supporters to go a step farther.
“I would just ask they pour their support behind local legislators so they can give us the funding needed to make sure not only our park stays in business, but all the parks,” he said.
Affected areas of the park have been closed since it was hit by a tornado shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16. According to a statement from the parks foundation, rangers “jumped into action” when it became apparent a tornado was heading toward the campground.
"We were vigilant in getting folks out of the campground. Getting them to a safe place,” Davis said in the foundation's statement. “We got them to the lodge, which has a basement.”
No injuries were reported, but several structures and utilities were damaged.
Last Friday, the National Weather Service confirmed seven tornadoes occurred in North Alabama as part of the storm system, including an EF-1 that struck Joe Wheeler State Park. Two tornadoes were also reported in Limestone County — an EF-2 with a top wind speed of 134 mph and an EF-1 with top wind speed of 110 mph.
Visit https://asparksfoundation.org/joe-wheeler for more information.
