Four Madison County men accused in a 2019 armed robbery at a Huntsville jewelry store have been formally charged.
A federal grand jury in January indicted Alexander Langford, 26, Nakeel Darrel Davis, 34, Tyrus Rashad Ray, 26, all of Huntsville, and Tre Michael Smith, 26, of Harvest, on federal firearms charges and crimes under the Hobbs Act, a federal robbery statute.
U.S. Attorney Jay Town and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Explosives and Firearms special agent in charge Marcus Watson announced the indictment Monday in a press release.
Authorities say the four men — armed with two guns and a hammer — entered Loring & Co. Fine Jewelers on Airport Road in broad daylight Jan. 5, 2019, and stole Rolex luxury watches valued at $130,000, according to Huntsville Police and the four-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court.
Hobbs Act
The Hobbs Act prohibits actual or attempted robbery that affects interstate commerce and that involves the taking of property from another person by means of actual or threatened force or violence. The maximum penalty for Hobbs Act robbery is 20 years in prison. Brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a violent crime carries a mandatory seven years in prison per count, to be served consecutively to any other sentence imposed for the crime.
ATF investigated the case along with the United States Marshal Service, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Huntsville Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Sanchez will prosecute the case.
