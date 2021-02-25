Many factors come into play when selecting a college for high school seniors who wish to continue their education at the next level.
Would attending a community college for the first two years be more beneficial, or would going straight to a four-year university be better? Which course of study should be selected?
Once a student decides on a destination, next comes the application process. Depending on the number of schools a student is applying to, this may quickly become expensive, as colleges and universities generally charge an application fee.
For example, applying to the University of Alabama is $40, while submitting an application to the University of Alabama in Huntsville is $30.
To help high school seniors mitigate this cost, Free Alabama College Application Week was started in 2020. Through the end of this week, high school seniors can apply to participating universities and colleges that have waived their application fees.
The list of postsecondary institutions that have waived application fees this week includes Alabama A&M University, Alabama State University, Auburn University at Montgomery, Coastal Alabama Community College, Enterprise State Community College, Huntingdon College, Jacksonville State University, Miles College, Marion Military Institute, Shelton State Community College, Snead State Community College, Spring Hill College, Stillman College, Talladega College, University of Alabama, University of Alabama in Huntsville, University of West Alabama, Troy University, Tuskegee University, University of Alabama at Birmingham, University of Montevallo, Wallace Community College-Dothan and Wallace State Community College.
According to the Alabama State Department of Education, this event was created through a partnership between ALSDE, the Alabama Commission on Higher Education, Alabama Community College System and the Alabama Possible organization.
“The key goal of Alabama College Application Week is to inspire students and inform parents about the true benefits of attending college and earning postsecondary degrees,” ALSDE said in a release.
According to ALSDE, high school counselors and career coaches across the state received details about the free college application week including a full list of participating institutions.
