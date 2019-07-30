The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama, NARCOG and the Decatur-Morgan Entrepreneurial Center will host a free lunch-and-learn Wednesday on the top of fighting financial fraud.
The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Entrepreneurial Center, 1629 4th Ave. SE, Decatur, 35601.
An expert panel from the Alabama Securities Commission, United States Postal Inspection Service, a financial institution and the FBI will educate on protecting our business and personal interests from the deluge of new fraud attempts hitting the area.
Lunch is provided by the Investor Protection Trust. There is no charge to attend, but registration is required by calling 256-355-5170.
