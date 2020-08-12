Years after the opening of Sugar Creek Elementary School and months after storm damage left the space unusable, an old elementary wing at West Limestone High has been demolished.
Until this year, the space was used as extra room for students and storage for the school. Renovation had been a topic of discussion during Limestone County Board of Education meetings, but roof damage led to water damage inside the rooms, making it more danger than help.
“It’s to the point something needs to be done,” Principal Russ Cleveland told board members in March. He said the area smelled, leaked and was hazardous to students. “I’d love to have it, but it’s to the point that we have water and mold in there. It’s a safety issue.”
Now, the issue is no more. When The News Courier visited the school grounds Tuesday, gravel was being poured out over an open lot where the classrooms used to be.
Cleveland said the demolition took so little time, it was as if they weren’t the only ones ready for the rooms to be torn down.
“It came down pretty easy, pretty quick,” he said. “It was like (the wing) was ready to come down.”
He said the new free space will be used for additional parking spaces for teachers, as lack of available parking is another issue affecting the campus.
“We’re so limited on parking out here,” Cleveland said. “We’ve got some spots around back, but if buses are here, then they eat the whole back up. We’ve got no parking if buses happen to be on campus.”
Last year, two of the classrooms had been set up for interventionists while the other classrooms were used for testing. Cleveland said it was easy to turn off the bells so they couldn’t ring and interrupt students while they took Scantron tests, the ACT or other state tests.
The rooms being gone means he no longer has the space, but given the coronavirus pandemic, “we don’t even know about testing yet,” he said. As for storage, “if everybody was here, I got maybe one or two rooms I can use for storage, and that’s about it.”
