Cinemagic Theatre has announced the return of its free movie series for children and their families.
Starting Tuesday and continuing each Tuesday through July 27, families can enjoy one of six movies at the movie theater on South Jefferson Street in Athens. Cinemagic will also be taking up canned food items for Limestone County Churches Involved during each screening.
The series is sponsored this year by Chick-fil-A and The News Courier. The schedule is as follows:
• June 22 — "Shrek";
• June 29 — "Sing";
• July 6 — "Despicable Me";
• July 13 — "Secret Life of Pets";
• July 20 — "Minions"; and
• July 27 — "Madagascar."
