Though Athens-Limestone RSVP has offered free tax help to qualifying individuals since 1982, agency director Betty Ruth said there are still many people who don't take advantage of the service.
RSVP is again offering free tax help to low-income, disabled or elderly people in Athens, Ardmore and Decatur. Qualifying individuals can have their federal and state returns completed by any one of 20 volunteers who have been certified by the IRS.
“We are helping people who really need the service, and it's gratifying to know we have trained volunteers who want to do this,” Ruth said. “The volunteers are all retired professionals, and they are truly dedicated.”
She said volunteers were found through RSVP's quarterly newsletter and word of mouth. She added it's too late to add more tax preparers for this season, but anyone interested in volunteering for the 2021 tax season should contact her.
RSVP is sponsoring the service, made possible through VITA, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program. Dates and times are as follows:
• ATHENS: Volunteers will be at First Methodist Youth Center, 203 Jefferson St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Feb. 3, and Mondays and Thursdays only from March through April 15. Walk-ins only; no appointment;
• ARDMORE: Volunteers will be at Ardmore Public Library each Wednesday, by appointment, from Feb. 5 to April 15. Call 931-427-4883 for an appointment; and
• DECATUR: Volunteers will be at Decatur Public Library from 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through April 15. In February only, volunteers will be available from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays. Walk-ins only.
“Why would you go to a paid preparer when you don't have the income to pay someone to do your taxes?” Ruth asked. “This service is available for people who really need it.”
Those interested in having their taxes prepared by a volunteer should make sure they bring all necessary documents, including last year's tax returns, certification of anyone in the household being claimed on taxes as dependents and any other documents like W-2s or Social Security statements.
For more information, contact RSVP at 256-232-7207.
