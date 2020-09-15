Limestone County residents who enjoy painting will soon see one of their options for classes and parties return.
The Broken Brush, located at 107 S. Marion St. on The Square in Athens, will host a grand reopening from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. The business opened in 2012.
Owner Jessica Pratt-Miller said she is launching a new concept at The Broken Brush. The business will still offer private painting parties, but three new classrooms have been added to provide space for a variety of classes and other activities.
“The studio offers canvas acrylic paint, wood cutouts, watercolors and more,” said Athens Main Street in a release. “With the addition of a new kiln, ceramics classes will be offered.”
The Broken Brush will have new hours of operation upon reopening. The business will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Saturdays.
According to the release, walk-ins are welcome, and private party reservations can be made by calling 256-497-5934. Class times are posted on the company's Facebook page at The Broken Brush Studio LLC.
The Broken Brush also offers art classes for children who are home-schooled or learning virtually.
“This is fun art, not fine art; it’s all about the experience, and you don’t have to have any skills to paint with us,” Pratt-Miller said.
Tere Richardson, executive director of Athens Main Street, said she encourages everyone to put The Broken Brush on their list of “interesting and creative things to do with your friends, family or just as a treat for yourself.”
Athens Main Street said Pratt-Miller is a third-generation artist and has been painting all of her life. Pratt-Miller said she named her business The Broken Brush because “everyone is broken in some way.”
“We have all had challenges in our lives that have made us want to just quit or lay down, but in those moments of my life, I took up painting,” she said. “It was a way for me to release my brokenness. So for me, I wanted to open a studio for anyone who just wanted a place they could have fun, laugh, enjoy themselves — no matter the day they have had.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.