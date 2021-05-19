It's been almost a year since residents and visitors alike have been able to enjoy the Fridays After Five event series hosted by Athens Main Street on The Square.
Several downtown merchants will have expanded hours 5–8 p.m. Friday to allow customers to get some extra shopping or dining in while enjoying The Square Arts & Entertainment District.
“I am so excited. We are back,” said Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson.
The rest of the dates scheduled for this season are June 25, July 16 and Aug. 6.
“Fridays After Five was created to attract residents and out-of-towners alike to dine, shop and enjoy live entertainment while appreciating the historical beauty of the downtown area,” Athens Main Street said in a release.
This Friday's event will feature a live art performance. Main Street has commissioned renowned street artist ARCY to paint a tribute to Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter and Athens native Brittany Howard.
“We are doubly excited to have ARCY doing the live art event,” Richardson said.
According to Main Street, ARCY will spray paint Howard's likeness on a 8-foot-by-12-foot wood panel from 1–7 p.m. Once completed, the tribute board will be placed in Main Street's Merchants Alley project.
“I am honored to visit Athens and leave my original art with the community to cherish and enjoy,” ARCY said. “Having the opportunity to extend Brittany Howard’s living legacy spreading that hometown pride has been the cherry on top of the sundae. I can’t wait.”
ARCY recently painted a tribute to late NBA legend Kobe Bryant in Miami.
Fridays After Five coincides with the return of the Singing on The Square Summer Concert Series hosted by Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association. Briana and Garrett Dean will be performing from 7–9 p.m. on the Limestone County Courthouse steps facing Marion Street. Residents are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and enjoy the performance.
“Music, food, shopping and a live art event. A perfect way to enjoy a summer evening downtown,” Richardson said. “I encourage everyone to come downtown early to see ARCY create the tribute board.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.