Limestone Countians with a history buff on their Christmas shopping list could consider buying a book or other historical item from the Limestone County Archives, according to a press release from the Friends of the Archives.
“The Friends of the Archives has an extensive collection of history books and resources available for purchase to benefit the Limestone County Archives, and you can also pick up copies of local history books that benefit other local history organizations,” the release said. “By joining the Friends of the Archives for a $10 annual membership fee, you will get 10% off of all FOA purchases all year long.”
Some of the most popular gifts from the FOA include:
• “Limestone County in World War II, Vol. I: Pearl Harbor through 1942.” Filled with photos of local soldiers, their letters home and local newspaper stories, this fully indexed, 270-page book provides insight into how Limestone County lived through the first year of World War II. $30;
• “Treasures of Limestone County,” by Betty Taylor. This book has 394 pages of period photos, letterheads, and the histories of numerous businesses in Athens and Limestone County from the 1860s to the 1950s. Fully indexed with a hard back. $50;
• “Schools of Athens and Limestone County,” by Betty Taylor. This book has 194 pages with 275 photographs of 281 schools. Fully indexed. $35;
• “Athens and Limestone County: 1861-1865,” by Betty Taylor: This book has 436 pages of indexed testimony and information about barred and disallowed Southern claims during the Civil War, including the sack of Athens, May 1862; the battle of Athens, Jan. 26, 1864; and the surrender of Col. Wallace Campbell, Sept. 1864. $30;
• “Letters to L&N from Successful Farmers of Limestone County,” by Betty Taylor: A reprint of the original turn-of-the-20th-century book containing 86 letters and photos encouraging family and friends to leave their current homes and come to Alabama, as well as additional information about the railroad and farming in Limestone County. $25;
• History of Limestone County,” by Robert Henry Walker. A comprehensive overview of Limestone County’s history written in 1970. $17;
• “Early History of Limestone County,” by Robert A. McClellan. A history written in the 1870s, originally as a series of articles for the local newspapers. $5;
• “Early History of Athens,” by John Tanner. Also written as a series of articles in the 1880s. $5; and
• Postcards. A set of six historical photos made into postcards. $3.
Non-friends of the Archives books include:
• “Grits and Gunpowder: Stories of the Civil War Plus Recipes for the Modern Cook,” by Jacquelyn Proctor Reeves. This book contains engaging stories of Civil War people and events as well as recipes of that era that have been reworked for modern day cooks so they can experience not only the goodness of the past but also the goodness of today. Proceeds help the restoration of the Donnell House in Athens. $15;
• “Holding the Fort: A History of Trinity School in Athens, Alabama 1865-1970,” by Charlotte S. Fulton. This hardbound book, which is fully indexed, recounts the history and the stories of the people of the school established by the American Missionary Association in 1865 to educate freed slaves and their descendants until its closure in 1970. Proceeds benefit the Athens-Limestone Community Association and its work at the Trinity-Fort Henderson Complex. $40;
• “Revolutionaries and Rebels: The Story of an American Family’s Fight for Freedom,” an historical novel by local author Jerry Barksdale. This is the epic story of Barksdale’s ancestors, from Micajah McElroy, the Revolutionary War veteran who built Limestone County’s first brick courthouse, to Micajah’s grandsons, the McElroys and Barksdales, who fought for the South in the Civil War. $26.95; and
• “The Lure and the Lore of Limestone County,” by Faye Axford and Chris Edwards. This Limestone County history book, published in 1978, centers on local homes and families and their stories. Proceeds benefit the Donnell House. $25.
You can also create your own gift using photos from the Limestone County Archives’ collection of nearly 16,000 local historic photos. Prints or digital versions start at $3.
For more information, visit the Limestone County Archives at 102 W. Washington St. in Athens, call 256-233-6404 or email limestonefoa@gmail.com.
