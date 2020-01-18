Your average Limestone Countian may not know Daveen Stanford, but anyone who owns at least one head of cattle either knows her or knows of her.
For the past 28 years, she has served on the board of the Limestone County Cattlemen’s Association. For 26 of those years, she also served as the association’s secretary. And while it wasn’t a paying job, it was a full-time occupation for Stanford.
The association’s annual meeting Jan. 10 was the last for her as the club’s secretary. Though she’s stepping down from the role, she plans to continue to be a resource for the association.
“I will miss it, but it is time to let the young folks carry it into this new decade,” she said.
As a parting gift, Stanford was presented a red jacket, which was approved by the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association. The coveted red jacket is given only to county association presidents who have seen growth in membership during their term.
Growing the association was one of Stanford’s primary goals. Her other goals were to “make my president look good, make my county look good and make my state look good, and I hope I accomplished that.”
John Christopher Batts, who will now serve as Limestone Cattlemen’s Association secretary, said the club had only about 200 members when Stanford first joined the board. During her tenure as secretary, the membership boomed to more than 600, making it the largest county association in the state. The group now has 550 members, which is second only to Franklin County.
“She made it a full-time job, and I don’t think any of us would be sitting here tonight if it weren’t for Daveen’s efforts,” Batts said during his remarks at the Jan. 10 meeting at Central Church of Christ.
Early years
Stanford said she and her husband, Donnie, had cattle and were already members of the association when she first joined the board in 1992.
“Bill Berry and Jack Gilbert were both on the board, and they felt like I would be a good addition,” she said. “A bit of salesmanship had to go on because I was the first female on the cattlemen’s board.”
There was also an association for women called the Cow Belles, which Stanford was also involved in. Over time, she also took over some of the duties of that group, including the annual beef cook-off that allows school-aged chefs to compete at local and state levels.
“I’ve enjoyed working with the schools and the kids,” she said.
Two years into being on the board, Stanford was made secretary. Until she took over the role, the position was a stepping stone to becoming county president. The ascension chain began with secretary, then vice president, then president.
At the end of her second year as secretary, Stanford said she had signed up more new members than anyone else. The difference was simple, she explained.
“I wasn’t afraid to go knock on somebody’s door. If I saw a herd of cattle in a pasture and there’s a number on the mailbox, I’d get home and call them,” she said. “There are a lot of ‘gentleman farmers,’ as we call them, who have only 10 heads of cattle, but they hadn’t joined (the association) because they had never been asked. I’d call them up and talk to them, and I signed up quite a few people like that.”
Her efforts in growing the membership were so successful, Stanford made the group’s leadership a deal they couldn’t refuse.
“I said, ‘If you leave me alone, I’ll have no lofty goals of being a county president,’” she said. “They decided that was a good idea because they didn’t want to be secretary anyway.”
Her recruitment efforts resulted in every county president but two receiving a red jacket. It also resulted in her being the first woman honored by the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association as a lifetime director in 2007.
Stanford said recruitment was important to her because county membership dues pays the full-time staff members at the state association.
“Right now, we have the best staff we’ve ever had,” she said. “Because their budget is based on 10,000 members, and we don’t keep our numbers up, they’ll have to lay someone off. Another staffer would have to take that person’s job.”
High praise
John Christopher Batts’ father, Jack Batts, is just one of the county presidents who served during Stanford’s tenure as secretary. Jack Batts also served as state association president from 2018-2019, one of six Limestone cattle farmers to lead the group.
“She was absolutely and totally committed to (growing membership) and believed in the need for the association,” he said, adding that Stanford is known and respected by cattle farmers statewide. “Those shoes won’t be filled; this is just a changing of the guard. There’s not going to be another Daveen Stanford.”
Batts said his ascension to state president was largely because of the strength of the county association. He credited Stanford for that strength, and said her contributions were immeasurable.
“With every organization, you’ve got people behind the scenes; the people who keep things moving. You may not know who they are, but there are people back there doing a lot you don’t know about,” he said. “Then, you have people out front who are visible and that you can see. Daveen was both of those. She’s had an amazing commitment to Limestone County and the state association.”
