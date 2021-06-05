The coming of the summer months, and with it a break from school, is a happy occasion for most kids. While they may be happy with their respite from the classroom, the end of school means the end of the availability of free meals for many who need them.
That is where programs like the Full Tummy Project step in. The initiative aims to fight childhood hunger in Athens.
The project partners with the Food Bank of North Alabama to provide meals for children ages 18 and younger in Limestone County. The group also partners with Athens City Schools to house the food distribution, though children do not need to be students of the system to be eligible for the meals.
This year's summer food program will be from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through Fridays at Athens Intermediate School, 1916 U.S. 72 West, from Monday through June 25. One lunch and one snack will be provided per child each day in a “grab and go” style.
Anyone interested in volunteering to help pass out meals can visit the The Full Tummy Project of Athens and Limestone County's Facebook page.
Limestone County Schools
Blue Springs Elementary will begin its own summer meal program Monday. The program will run through July 9, with meals to be picked up inside the front door of the school.
Cedar Hill and Piney Chapel elementary schools will begin summer meal programs June 21. These will also run through July 9.
According to a social media post by Limestone County Schools, any students who will be on campus these dates will receive breakfast from 8–8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.
Call 256-998-5165 for more information.
