The Full Tummy Project, an initiative to fight childhood hunger based in Athens, is partnering with the Food Bank of North Alabama to provide meals three days a week beginning June 1, according to a release from the group.
The program will offer lunch and snacks via drive-thru pickup from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at the Athens Elementary School campus at 601 S. Clinton St.
The program will run through July 31.
Athens High band director resigns
Steven Porter, band director for Athens High School, was listed as tendering his resignation on the personnel list Thursday at the Athens City Schools board meeting.
Porter has been with Athens High for two years. A 1989 graduate of the school, Porter returned in 2018 to lead the band after more than 20 years in music education at schools throughout the South.
Other items on the personnel list are as follows:
• Employment — Zane Campbell, systemwide instructional aide; Savannah Resendiz, systemwide instructional aide; Bekka Sansouci, Athens Middle School teacher; Tara Lizanna, iAcademy special education; and Jacob Ricketts, Athens High theater teacher;
• Transfer — Amanda Elgin, from special education teacher at iAcademy at Athens Elementary to Athens Intermediate; DeOnna Goodloe, from fourth-grade teacher at Athens Intermediate to FAME Academy at Brookhill Elementary; Tanya Alexander, from third-grade teacher at FAME Academy to Athens Intermediate; and Nicole Stockman, from math teacher at Athens Middle to Athens High;
• Retirement — Nancy McBay, Athens High math teacher; and Vickie Hays, Athens Middle math teacher;
• System contracts — extended summer contracts, Leigh Jackson and Daphne Scott; fiscal year 2021 school year, Nancy McBay and Vickie Hays; and
• Supplemental contract — Bryant Malone.
The board also discussed the system's 2020 summer programs available to students for credit recovery and credit advancement.
