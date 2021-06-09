FUMC VBS

Fifth grade vacation Bible school students at First United Methodist Church in Athens help serve alongside Family Resource Center volunteers, Barbara Markestad and Linda Kennedy this week. From left, Mary Anderson, Sophie Birdsong, Ruth Chesnut, Piper Minyard, Harper Rea, Lexie Thornton, Bingman Hickman, Emma Christopher, Lilly McGee, Aubrey Burgreen, Piper Conley, Jessi Bradford, Julia Bradford, Maddux Anderson, Cash Stanfield, Jack Stanfield, Rase Cochran, Grant Cannon, Sheri Baskins, Youth Pastor Lee MIchael and students from Phi Beta Sigma sorority.

