Learning from a book is one thing, but sometimes learning by doing strikes a chord with more students. That is why kindergarten teachers at FAME Academy at Brookhill Elementary have put together a project-based learning unit on the weather.
Jesslyn Helton, a kindergarten teacher at FAME Academy, said the school reached out to ABC 33/40 Chief Meteorologist James Spann, a weather icon in the Birmingham market, to speak to their students to help kick off the unit. Helton said Spann spent 35 minutes Friday speaking to the kids via Zoom teleconference.
“James Spann was awesome with the kids,” Helton said. “We couldn't have asked for a better interaction. He used kid-friendly language and was able to keep their attention for the entire call, which is hard to do with kindergarten students. They absolutely loved it.”
Helton said the reason why she and her fellow teachers are using project-based learning is to try and bring “real life” into the classroom. The projects are also longer than average teaching units.
“At FAME our units are about four weeks,” Helton said. “Usually you might have a theme last for a week, and right as you really start digging deep into the material you wrap up. “Having longer units allows students to ask more and deeper questions that lead them to an answer in a different way than just reading in a book.”
After starting the weather project, Helton said one of the first terms students came across was meteorologist.
“We talked about what meteorologists do and seeing people on the news,” Helton said. “We looked at some of the local stations and then at Spann. We emailed him asking if he would meet with us, and he said 'absolutely.' He was fabulous. He talked all about himself, how he became a meteorologist and how important science and math are.”
Now that the students have learned about what a meteorologist does, they will have the chance to put that knowledge in action later this month at the end of the project.
Helton said the students will become meteorologists themselves and give their own forecast in front of a green screen. They will also be responsible for drawing their own maps to go along with the forecast as well as writing a script so they stay on task.
“We will record them giving their forecasts and send those out to the parents,” Helton said. “We will also play them on our school's Youtube channel.”
Helton said the reason why having Spann speak to the children is so important is for them to build real-life connections with subjects they are learning about.
“They might find something they enjoy during the project,” Helton said. “It also helps some of them come out of their shell and helps with group participation, which brings out everyone's abilities and strengths.”
Students often take what they have learned from projects and then discuss the information with their families, which Helton said helps the learning to carry on beyond the classroom.
