ABC 33/40 Chief Meteorologist James Spann, who is an icon in the Birmingham television market, spoke with kindergarten classes at FAME Academy at Brookhill Elementary School Friday via video call. Spann posted on social media that he had a “great time today visiting with students at FAME Academy at Brookhill Elementary in Athens!” FAME Academy thanked Spann for sharing his “love and passion” for weather with the kindergarten students in order to kick off their project-based learning unit on the topic.