A fundraising gospel singing will be held this evening, with proceeds benefiting Project Lifesaver of Limestone County.
Project Lifesaver provides monitoring for residents who are suffering with Alzheimer's or dementia.
The event begins at 6:30 p.m. at Berea Baptist Church, 16779 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. Tickets are $5.
Entertainers include Alliance Quartet, Dustan Taylor and the Berea Baptist Church Choir.
Tickets are available at Berea Baptist, Creekside Drugs and the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
The Project Lifesaver initiative is administered by the Sheriff's Office and SALT (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.