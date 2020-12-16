FILE- In this Sept. 15, 2014 file photo, President Barack Obama bestows the Medal of Honor on retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Adkins was deployed three times to Vietnam with the Special Forces and is being recognized for actions during his second combat tour, in 1966, when he ran wounded through enemy fire to drag injured comrades to safety. Adkins died of coronavirus on April 17, 2020 at the age of 86.