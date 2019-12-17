In early spring or late summer, patrons of the Athens-Limestone Public Library will have a library garden filled with flowers, herbs, butterflies, concrete pathways, a water feature and seating, with picnic and performance pavilions coming later.
The half-million library garden and outdoor classroom project — paid for with donations, not library funds — is already under construction on the plot of land next to the library at 603 S. Jefferson St. in Athens, said Anna Clem, manager of the Athens-Limestone Public Library Foundation.
When Phases I and II are completed, they will feature a three-quarter-acre walkway; raised beds; flower, herb and butterfly gardens; benches; rock water feature; picnic pavilion; and performance pavilion with grassy area in front, Clem said. Phase I should be finished in early spring or late summer, she said, which is when the public can begin using it.
Children and adults from across Athens and Limestone County and elsewhere will be welcome to use the area whenever they wish, and the library already has a partnership with Athens City Schools to hold classes and field trips there, Clem said.
Carol Lambdin designed the garden, and Limestone Building Group is constructing it, Clem said.
Ahead of schedule
The project is ahead of schedule, and the recent Foundation fundraiser faired so well, construction of Phase II will progress alongside Phase I, Clem said. The Foundation's job is to raise money for the library through various fundraisers and awareness of the library, she said.
Phase I includes paths, plants and flower beds, basically everything but the performance and picnic pavilions, Clem said. Phase II includes the pavilions.
Earlier this year, Cornerstone Detention sponsored a golf tournament that raised more money than expected, Clem said. It will allow workers to begin laying concrete for the Phase II performance pavilion while Phase I is still underway. Right now, however, work is halted while the contractor obtains a permit to install plumbing and electrical to the area, she said. Sprinklers have already been added for the areas around the walkways.
More fundraising
Additional fundraising will be required to obtain about $150,000 to install the awning over the picnic area and finish the performance pavilion, Clem said.
Plans had called for installing a crusher run for the pathways, which is basically crushed rock that is packed hard between borders. However, fundraising successes allowed the Foundation to use concrete instead, Clem said.
"It's a lot cheaper to do a crusher run, but in good conscience we did not want to make it difficult for people with disabilities or mothers with strollers," she said.
Mom-approved
Clem said the library garden and outdoor classroom will be a great addition to the community for multiple reasons. She said the old library off Clinton Street was a godsend for her when she was a stay-at-home mom with three young children.
"I would bring them to the library, and they would pick out a book to read, and it would give me a chance to get out and talk to other mothers," she said. "It's a free service, and it really saves your sanity and has quality programming."
The outdoor library space will be especially beneficial for children, who are sometimes very active despite their presence in a quiet library, she said.
"Outside they can run around a little more and be a little bit louder," Clem said.
Curb appeal
She said the new library, library garden and outdoor classroom have also added curb appeal to Jefferson Street.
"After we built the library (on Jefferson), we saw how much it did for this part of town," Clem said. "Jefferson is a corridor to the downtown, so we wanted good curb appeal. An empty lot can be an eyesore. It freshened it up — it gave it a facelift."
