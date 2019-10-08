Spectators watch Saturday as a flock of yellow rubber ducks floats down a creek at the duck pond at Big Spring Memorial Park in Athens. The occasion was the Wacky Quacky Ducky Derby, which is one of Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful's largest annual fundraisers. Members of the public purchase the ducks, and prizes are awarded based on how the ducks place. Devin Pilk won the grand prize of $1,000 from American Leakless Co. His duck, Pinky, finished first out of the pack of 26 in the final race.
