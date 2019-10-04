Getting Artsy

Amy Colman, right, of Athens and Whitlee Fleming of Trinity decorate their tent in preparation for the 53rd annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention at Athens State University. Both Colman and Fleming have home-based businesses that make arts and crafts. Colman owns and operates The Paint Splash, while Fleming helms Artiful Girl Makes. The Fiddlers Convention began Thursday with numerous arts and crafts vendors, music and food trucks.