Getting in the groove

Athens Boys & Girls Club teen director Jarrett Collier dances with kids on the first day of summer programs at the club. The summer programs will run until July 30. Club hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The club is open to all school-aged kids, from kindergarten through 12th grade. Visit bgcnal.com to complete an application online. 

