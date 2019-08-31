Hundreds of people filled The Square in downtown Athens Friday afternoon to support the Athens High School football team at a pep rally in anticipation of the opening game of the 2019 season. The Athens High cheerleaders and marching band performed, and Athens football coach Cody Gross also spoke to the crowd about Friday night's game against Gardendale. For a report on the game, see www.enewscourier.com.
