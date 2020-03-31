Athens City Council members are considering new rules for sewer and water line installation in the city, a change that could affect developers who build small subdivisions and the residents who buy homes in them.
The current policy requires the city to grant all installation requests within certain distances; the proposed policy would give the city the option of saying no.
Mayor Ronnie Marks recently asked council members to review a change to the existing sewer and water extension policy that would give the city more leeway in extending services so it would work better with the city's budget.
After recently reviewing the current policy, the mayor, Athens Utilities Water and Wastewater Manager Jimmy Junkin and Shane Black, attorney for the city, drafted a proposed revision to the policy to make installation more flexible for the city.
Marks told the council at their recent meeting he wants the rules changed to give the city more flexibility in granting requests for sewer to small subdivisions. He used the example of a subdivision with only 30 houses.
"Right now, we have a resolution that says regardless of what it is, we'll bring sewer to within 500 feet (and water to within 1,500)," he said. "We just tried to clean that policy up and ask you guys to give us a little more leeway on a case-by-case basis, because it has an impact on our budget, quite honestly."
Marks added, "If we are running sewer several miles to get to a small subdivision, we really need to run an analysis. Is it really in our best interests to try to run sewer down this way? What are we picking up? Are we picking up other subdivisions along the way or other areas?"
Four points
Black said the proposed amendments to the policy really reflect the way the policy has already been interpreted by sewer services over a period of years. He said the proposed change does four things:
• Clarifies the water and sewer lines that are being provided by the developer ultimately become the property of the city;
• Recognizes if the property's boundary lines have been contrived to make the city have to go further than what it would ordinarily have to go, the city is only going to go as far as that outer property line;
• Recognizes if there were multiple applications for service happening at the same time and the developers needed service installed right away, the requests would be subject to the "resources, limitations and priorities" of Athens Water Services as to which one could be constructed; and
• Recognizes the policy is subject to the department's interpretation as to what these words mean at any time.
"Obviously, if a bunch of these subdivisions came in all and wanted something done all at once and there weren't financial resources to run those lines out, the Water Services Department is gonna have to make priorities based on their own goals of serving citizens in the city," Black said.
District 2 Councilman Harold Wales asked for further clarification, saying, "What if you've got a small subdivision south of Lindsay Lane and it's only got three or four houses, or maybe five or six, and you are gonna have to run sewer a long ways? OK, it's not economically feasible to run it there. So, what are we changing, because right now our ordinance says that we will run it within 500 feet?"
Marks replied, "What you currently have is a policy that doesn't give us an option. This (proposed change) gives us an option based on the department head and the revenue stream and others. If it's not feasible, then we make the call."
Council members agreed to introduce the proposed change, review the matter over the next couple of weeks and discuss and possibly vote on the proposed policy at the next council meeting, which is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 13, at City Hall.
