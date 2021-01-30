The Athens City Council voted unanimously at its meeting Monday to hire Albert Hogan Jr. as its new fire chief.
Hogan, a 23-year veteran with DeKalb County Fire and Rescue in Georgia, said he is “ecstatic” about the opportunity. He said he expects to be on the job around the beginning of March.
While Hogan has spent more than two decades on the job, including being named fire chief in 2006 and battalion chief in 2016, he said he initially didn't even want to be a firefighter but eventually got “drawn back into it.”
“My dad is a retired firefighter, so I am second generation,” Hogan said. “He put in 30 years with Cobb County, and I saw him struggle, having to work two jobs. I decided if I was going to be a firefighter, I would move up (the ranks), and I was able to stop working a second job around 2006.”
Hogan has a bachelor's degree in fire administration and a master's in emergency services management from Columbia Southern University. When not fighting fires, Hogan worked as an amateur softball umpire, covering age groups from youth all the way to college along, with travel ball.
“I did that until I started working on my master's degree,” he said. “Then I got out of that.”
Moving on
Hogan said he became aware of the job posting in Athens last summer. He said he was looking for a new job that would be a “good fit” for him and his wife.
They are recent empty nesters, so he said it was a perfect time to move. The Hogans' son is a lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps, where he serves as a mechanical engineer.
“He graduated from Georgia Tech with the highest honors,” Hogan said. “Then he decided to join the military.”
Hogan said his daughter recently graduated from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, Georgia, and was the first person in her study area at the institution to graduate with a GPA above 3.9.
“I'm proud of my kids,” Hogan said.
Hogan said his wife works from home, so her job was not going to be affected by a move to a new city.
Looking ahead
Hogan said he grew up in a small rural community called Dallas in Georgia.
“We had two red lights and one high school in the entire county,” he said. “Over the last 25 years, the place has exploded. Athens isn't that small, but it has more of a hometown feel.”
Hogan said he was looking for a professional department to work for but one in a smaller place than DeKalb County has become, as it has experienced a lot of growth similar to Athens.
“It will be a nice change of pace from where I'm at now,” he said.
Hogan said he expects there will be challenges going forward since Athens is experiencing growth, but coming in now will allow him to grow with the department.
“That was another draw to Athens for me,” he said. “My department now is experiencing a lot of catching up. I can relate to the mistakes made when you are not proactive and planning ahead. I want to develop a strategic plan with the City Council and forecast what is coming and be prepared for it.”
