From stringed instruments to the eerie tones of a saw, the Pine Hill Haints play the sounds of "ghost music" in a rocking energetic performance.
The Shoals-based group will perform its ghost music in an after-New Year’s concert in Athens as part of Athens Arts League’s Alabama Music Series. The concert will be 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at The Loft above Village Pizza. Cost is $10 at the door. Proceeds will benefit Athens Arts League.
A local group will open the concert at 7:30 p.m. Village Pizza and Valley Mowing are helping sponsor the concert.
So what is ghost music?
According to the Pine Hill Haints, it is music the modern world “considers to be dead.” Examples of the genres the group performs include rockabilly, Celtic, gospel, bluegrass and the blues mixed with popular rock and roll. The audience will hear original work and songs like “Where The Soul of Man Never Dies,” “I Ride An Old Paint,” “Goodnight Irene” and “Back In The Saddle Again.”
“We invite music lovers to start out the New Year enjoying this dynamic band and helping support art and music events in Athens and Limestone County,” Athens Arts League Board President Jennifer Hilton-Sampieri said.
Athens Arts League is a nonprofit entity whose mission is to support artists, provide art education and bring cultural events to Athens and Limestone County.
Athens Arts League’s Alabama Music Series began last year to support area musicians, bring affordable concerts to Athens and provide learning experiences for students interested in music-related careers. The Pine Hill Haints concert is the last in the series. Former and local members of the Limestone County legislative delegation and Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area helped support the series.
Throughout the series, students from local schools received hands-on experience related to hosting a concert, such as marketing, event planning, stage setup, photography and merchandise sales. One Blue Springs Elementary School student who met and introduced one of the entertainers said the experience was “the best day of my life.”
To stay updated on concerts, exhibits, classes and locally made art for sale, follow Athens Arts League, High Cotton Arts and Scout Music House on Facebook. For those seeking to make a tax-deductible donation before the end of 2019, you can send donations to Athens Arts League, 103 W. Washington St., Athens, AL 35611. Athens Arts League is a 501(c)(3) organization.
Those interested in volunteering with Athens Arts League can send an email to athensartsleague@gmail.com.
