Athens High School Assistant Principal Gia Russell was recently named the 2022 District 8 Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year.
“It is an incredible honor to even be nominated and considered among the fantastic administrators in District 8. Receiving this honor means a lot to me — being recognized by my colleagues and peers as making a positive impact on our teachers, students and parents is incredibly humbling,” Russell said of her accomplishment.
She went on to say, “the administration and staff at Athens High School are the best there is, and it is an honor to work alongside them. I would not be receiving this award without them.”
To Russell, legacy is everything.
“The legacy I leave is very important to me,” Russell said. “I want to be seen and remembered as a caring, compassionate, and fair educator that has impacted parents, teachers, and students in ways that help them to be amazing in everything they do.”
Russell went on to explain, “everyday is an opportunity to impact someone positively, and it is a motto that I embrace every day.”
Russell was recommended for the honor by AHS Executive Principal Willie Moore.
“I chose to recommend Mrs. Russell as our District Assistant Principal of the Year because of her tireless work ethic. She often goes above and beyond for our students and staff and is an amazing liaison to our community,” Moore said. “Mrs. Russell embodies those rare skills to multi-task while being an absolute perfectionist. I feel honored to serve our school, system and community with Mrs. Russell.”
