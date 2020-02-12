To anyone who thinks cheerleaders aren't athletes, the Athens High School competition cheer team would like to have a word with you.
The Golden Eagles cheer squad competed Saturday at the Universal Cheerleading Association's National High School Cheerleading Championships in Orlando, Florida, where they came in third place out of 32 teams in the Division II Super Varsity division.
And they did this despite having one cheerleader with a strained hip flexor, one with a strained calf, one with a pulled groin and another with a stress fracture in her foot.
“It takes a lot of mental fortitude to push through that,” Athens cheer coach Nicole Stockman said. “My son plays baseball, and if he were to get hurt, they have a backup. But in cheerleading, there are no backups. If somebody is out, it messes up the whole thing.”
Athens advanced to the national competition after finishing second at a regional competition in Birmingham last month. The team arrived in Orlando last Wednesday.
After two days of practice, they hit the mat for the semifinals Saturday morning at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, where they performed well enough to advance to the finals. The final competition took place Saturday afternoon.
The performance lasts 2 minutes and 30 seconds, with 1 minute of cheer and the other 90 seconds being stunts, tumbling and dance set to music. Teams are judged on how effectively they work the crowd, use props and motions, perform stunt techniques, showcase ability and maintain energy.
The winner was Bullitt East High School of Mount Washington, Kentucky. St. Joseph's Academy, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was second, with Athens placing third.
The 30-member Athens team has 17 freshmen, and for that reason, Stockman said she was just hoping for a top-5 finish. The Golden Eagles did better than that, though, taking home the bronze medal for finishing third.
“When they called us out in third place, that was a big deal,” Stockman said. “The girls went crazy because only the top three teams medal. There were lots of tears of joy when they got announced for third.”
Last year was the first year Athens competed at nationals, but the Golden Eagles participated in the Division II junior varsity division. This year, they stepped up to the Division II varsity division with great success. Division I is for schools with 1,600 or more students, while Division II is for schools with fewer than 1,600 students.
“The competition world is very new to Athens,” Stockman said. “Our first year to have a team was three years ago with our middle school. In just three years, they have gone from just starting out to finishing third in the varsity division at nationals. I'm so proud of them.”
Great cheer squads don't just happen. It takes lots of hard work and practice, and Stockman said her team practices as hard as anyone.
“We are blessed our school gives us fourth-block cheer,” she said. “We practice every day from 2-4 p.m., and then during January, we have basketball games most days. Sometimes we'd have to stay until 5, sometimes 5:30. Sometimes, we came in on Saturdays. We also take tumbling classes as a squad one day a week because tumbling is so important in these competitions. It was a lot of hard work that really paid off.”
The national championships were taped and are usually shown on the ESPN family of networks, but a date they might be shown has not been announced. However, anyone who wishes to see Athens' third-place routine can subscribe to Varsity TV at varsity.com and watch a replay.
Stockman said the varsity.com website usually shows the videos of the top three finishing teams for free about a month after the national competition.
