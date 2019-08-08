Backpack donations

East Limestone High School section leaders, drum majors and field commanders pose with backpacks for students in need, which were collected by the band during band camp this year. The backpacks will be shared with Limestone County Churches Involved, Piney Chapel Elementary School, Creekside Elementary and Primary schools and East Limestone High. ELHS Band Director Jennifer Janzen said 92 backpacks were collected.

 Courtesy photo

