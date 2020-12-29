Each Christmas, the Zirbel family places four gifts under the tree for their children: a "want," a "need," a "wear" and a "read."
Maggie Zirbel wanted socks this year. Not to wear, but so she could donate them to a local homeless shelter. Maggie’s mom, Ericka, put out a message on social media asking her family and friends to donate socks so they could present her with a bountiful number to donate.
The response was overwhelming. On Christmas morning, surrounded by family, Maggie was surprised with the number of socks that people donated. In a video, she said, “This is amazing.”
Maggie and her family plan to donate the socks to a local homeless group this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.