Zirbel sock collection

Maggie Zirbel wanted socks for Christmas so she could donate them to a local homeless shelter. Friends and family delivered on her wish.

Each Christmas, the Zirbel family places four gifts under the tree for their children: a "want," a "need," a "wear" and a "read."

Maggie Zirbel wanted socks this year. Not to wear, but so she could donate them to a local homeless shelter. Maggie’s mom, Ericka, put out a message on social media asking her family and friends to donate socks so they could present her with a bountiful number to donate.

The response was overwhelming. On Christmas morning, surrounded by family, Maggie was surprised with the number of socks that people donated. In a video, she said, “This is amazing.”

Maggie and her family plan to donate the socks to a local homeless group this week.

