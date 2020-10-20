Things are coming along at the future home of the new Jimmy Gill Park on Hine Street in Athens. The first phase of the project is about 20% done according to Earl Glaze, who is the city's sanitation director, but also oversees building projects.
Even so, excitement for the project is building. Glaze and Councilman Frank Travis, who represents District 3 where the new Jimmy Gill is being built, have both said they feel the new park will be the nicest in the city once it is completed.
“We've got a couple of ponds with walking tracks around those,” Glaze said. “There will be playground equipment, a multipurpose ball field and a concreted basketball court. In my mind there is no doubt it will be the nicest park.”
Glaze said construction has begun on two of the three pavilions the park will feature, with the third and largest pavilion getting its foundation started later this week. He said the metal roof is currently going on one pavilion this week with the other's roof to go up next week. The parking lot for the project has also been roughed in.
The City of Athens broke ground on the project about three months ago, and Glaze said the amount of time the project will take until completion depends on the weather.
“If we have a dry winter we should keep moving right along, but if we have a wet winter it might extend that time,” he said. “We are trying to construct the park at a bad time of year. We have other projects going on, so we're not staying on this full time. We're just doing what we can.”
Glaze said all of the work on the project other than any masonry work is being done by City of Athens employees, who he said are doing a 'fantastic job.” He said keeping most of the project in house will ultimately save the city money.
The original Jimmy Gill Park, named after late councilman Jimmy Gill, was moved from West Sanderfer Road in order to make way for Toyota Boshoku's manufacturing plant.
The land being used for the new park is the former Woodland Golf Course, purchased by the city last May. Twelve acres of the land will be used for the park, while the rest will be used for an industrial park, according to Mayor Ronnie Marks.
