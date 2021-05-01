Around 75 students from the 2021 Athens High School senior class gathered Friday at Athens Stadium to watch the sunrise. Student Council President Natalie White suggested AHS put together the event after hearing about similar gatherings at other schools in the Southeast during a school conference. Student Council Association sponsor Nicole Taylor said the students played games and had fun together, while also having a chance to reflect on a senior year altered by the COVID-19 pandemic with graduation coming soon. Taylor said the hope is for this event to become an annual tradition for AHS seniors, or perhaps a sunrise could be watched early in the school year while a sunset is observed before graduation.