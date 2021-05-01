GOLDEN SUNRISE: Athens seniors take part in new tradition
- Courtesy photo
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Corabelle Williams, 96, of Lexington, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021, at Spry Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation 1 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021. Burial in Roselawn Cemetery.
Charles Price Black, 78, of Lester, Alabama, passed away on April 27, 2021, at Huntsville Hospital Hospice Family Care Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021, at McConnell Memorial Chapel with Andy John King officiating. Visitation will be from 6-9 p.m. Sunday, May 2, 202…
Phornice "Ray" Davis, 79, of Elkmont, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at UAB. Mr. Davis was born April 26, 1942, to William Thomas "Jack" Davis and Mary Mildred Robinson Davis. Mr. Davis is survived by his former wife, Sherry Davis; daughter, Renea Davis Clem (Mike Adams); son, Scott Da…
Most Popular
Articles
- East teacher on leave after student allegations
- 1 dead in wreck near Ardmore
- FOWL PLAY: Ducks creating issues at city park
- Arrest reports for 4/27/21
- Arrest reports for 4/29/21
- CHANGE OF PLANS: Council hears heated debate over benefits
- Arrest reports for 4/24/21
- ACS purchases old library, rec center
- Arrest reports for 4/28/21
- West player to continue football career in college
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.