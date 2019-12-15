Ella June Craig, 82, of Athens, died Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Athens-Limestone Hospital. Services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Spry Funeral Home. Randy Baker officiating. Burial in Lentzville Cemetery. Visitation 11 a.m. Saturday at Spry.
Melissa Ann Gee, 59, of Elkmont, Alabama, died Thursday, December 12, 2019, at her residence. Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at New Oakland Independent Baptist Church with Dwight Raburn, Frankie Murphy and Doug Caldwell officiating. Burial in New Oakland Cemetery. Visitation 1-3 p.m. at the …
James Floyd passed away Monday, Dec. 9. The funeral will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Chattanooga Funeral Home East. A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Roselawn Cemetery in Athens.
