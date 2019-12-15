191107-N-KN684-0121

U.S. Navy Airman Mason Ford of Decatur fishes off the fantail Nov. 6 during a fishing event aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in the Atlantic Ocean.

 Courtesy photo/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Skyler Okerman

