Many springtime activities aren't going as planned this year, but some can still be adapted for social distancing — which is exactly what Jessica Young and Kirsten Clemons decided to do instead of a traditional Easter egg hunt.
Instead of traveling to a church, field or friend's house for a group hunt, Young and Clemons decided to create colorful, cardboard eggs that could be posted around the neighborhood for people to "hunt" for as they drove by. Young got the idea from social media and knew it would be a great way for 13-year-old Clemons to keep herself engaged when she wasn't busy with online schooling.
"I am not creative, and she really enjoyed painting them and having something to do," Young said.
Clemons said the extended spring break and staying at home led to her sleep schedule being "everywhere right now," so she enjoyed having a multi-day craft that could occupy her time. Once finished, they attached the speckled, dotted and striped eggs to wooden stakes and set them up along the streets in their neighborhood.
Young said they've loved watching families in the neighborhood check out the eggs.
"We have a ton of little kiddos (who live in the neighborhood), and then there's a neighborhood behind us. ... There's just a bunch of kiddos that are out with their parents riding bikes and just getting fresh air," Young said. "I think they really enjoyed seeing the eggs out."
Clemons said she even saw a few children taking pictures with one of the eggs. Other homes in the neighborhood joined in the fun by posting paper eggs and other Easter decorations in their windows or yards.
