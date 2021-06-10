The Goodwill store located at 400 S. Jefferson St. will be moving into its new location at 613 U.S. 72 West, the former home of Goody’s Department Store, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 23.
“The store on South Jefferson was one of our best performing stores, and we decided to invest in that store,” Goodwill marketing director Joshua Lovejoy said. “We’re looking to go into a more retail, boutique type and taking over and moving into the old Goody’s location gives us more space to do that.”
Lovejoy is excited for the grand re-opening, as he believes Goodwill is an integral part of the community here in Athens.
“We specialize in employment opportunities,” he said. “Our goal is to help people earn jobs and build careers.”
Lovejoy also suggests keeping an eye out on the Alabama Goodwill Facebook page, as they will be giving away a lot of items leading up to and at the Athens grand re-opening celebration.
