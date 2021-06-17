Gov. Kay Ivey has authorized Friday, June 18, 2021, as a holiday for state employees.
In a memo received Thursday, Ivey said upon signature by President Joe Biden declaring Juneteenth a federal holiday, she is authorizing Friday to be a state holiday.
"All state offices will be closed on that date, except those in areas where it is essential to maintain personnel," the memo said. "If it is necessary for any employee to work on that day, they should be allowed time off as soon thereafter as possible."
