Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statewide mask order to combat the COVID-19 pandemic at a press conference Wednesday morning.
Ivey said she preferred personal responsibility over a government mandate, but the novel coronavirus numbers have risen exponentially over the last two weeks in the state, causing her to issue the order.
The order will go into effect 5 p.m. Thursday and last until July 31. The News Courier will update the story as more information is available.
Visit https://governor.alabama.gov/assets/2020/07/Safer-at-Home-Order-Mask-Amendment-7.15.2020-FINAL.pdf to see a full copy of Ivey's order.
