Seniors at Clements High School receive their cap and gowns Tuesday through their car windows. School officials invited seniors to pick up the items needed for their upcoming graduation, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, cap and gowns were distributed in a drive-thru car line.
Grabbing their cap and gowns
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Alyssa Karen Sandberg, 55, of Athens, Alabama, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at her residence. A private graveside service will be held, with Robert Hall officiating. Burial in Limestone Memorial Gardens. Spry Funeral Home is directing.
Grady Allen Blakely, 84, of Athens, Alabama, died Friday at his residence. A private graveside service will be held at Sandlin Cemetery.
Linda Locke Beasley, born September 28, 1942, in Pasadena, California, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, surrounded by loving beings. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick John Locke and Maxine McCann Locke of Greenville, South Carolina. Survivors include her loving husband, …
Mr. John Edward Hargrave, 70, of Decatur, Alabama, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his home. Mr. Hargrave was born November 17, 1949, in Greenbrier, Alabama, to Pete Hargrave and Martha Lou Jolly Hargrave. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jimmy Hargrave. Mr. Hargr…
