Little more than six years after graduating law school, Limestone County assistant district attorney R. Gray West is stepping into the role of Limestone County District Judge, Place 1.
West said becoming a judge has always been at the back of his mind as a possibility for the future, but in Limestone County, "all of our judges were young and seemed to be here for the long haul." When the judgeship was vacated, he was open to the opportunity but surprised to get the call from Gov. Kay Ivey letting him know he'd been appointed.
"I'm excited about it," West said. "... I'd been given a head's up that if she called it would be an unknown number. It was a Montgomery number, so I thought it would be someone from her office telling me I didn't get it or that she would be calling soon. Instead, I answered the phone and she said, 'This is Gov. Kay Ivey.' I just freaked out for a second."
In a letter to West made available to The News Courier, Ivey said he "will be making important decisions that directly affect the citizens of Alabama. I have made honesty and integrity a priority in my Administration, and I know that you will embody these two virtues while serving the people of Alabama."
West has been with the Limestone County District Attorney's office since his graduation in 2014. D.A. Brian Jones said the office was "very excited" for West.
"He's going to do a great job," Jones said.
West isn't sure yet what kind of cases he'll cover, though he said in the past, the Place 1 judge has handled misdemeanor cases, juvenile court and dependency court. Doug Patterson, who previously served in the position, resigned earlier this month after being on paid leave for months following allegations of misconduct.
West admitted he was disappointed to hear the allegations about someone he considered a friend, and "there's some bitterness to it all, to have to be taking over in these circumstances." However, he is still honored to be called upon by the governor to serve Limestone County and looks forward to his future role as judge.
In the letter, Ivey advised West to "please plan to be a good steward of the taxpayers' money and work in your position to instill trust in state government. The responsibility that comes with this appointment is not to be taken lightly. I trust that you will rise to the occasion and set a standard for others to follow.
"I appreciate you serving in this capacity, and I am confident you will render valuable service to the citizens of Alabama."
West will serve the remainder of Patterson's term, or until 2022, after which point he can run for election to the role.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.