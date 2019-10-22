The skies on Saturday may not have been ideal, but that didn't stop the party on The Square.
The Athens Grease Festival drew hundreds to downtown Athens for live music, games, contests and best of all, fried food. Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson said despite the rain, turnout was great.
“It went really well,” Richardson said. “... We were real pleased with the patronage of the food vendors.”
This was the first year for beer and wine sales at the festival. There was some concern beforehand about public drunkenness, but Richardson said there were no issues during the eight-hour event.
“We had people who had soft drinks mixed with people who had beer and wine, and they were all having fun under the fan zone tent,” Richardson said.
Off-duty Athens Police officers were on hand just in case, and Richardson thanked them and the many volunteers who helped make the festival a success.
“They were great,” she said of APD. “They mingled in the crowd and had a good time. The junior ROTC students from Athens High School (also volunteered). They were helping patrons if they needed help. I really appreciated their assistance.”
There were also volunteers from RSVP and Regions Bank, who helped sponsor the event. In addition to helping patrons, volunteers helped with craft tables, games and other activities. Richardson said the Kid Zone was a hit among festival goers.
“The kids loved the carnival games, and the slime table was a big hit until it rained,” she said. “The obstacle course was a lot of fun.”
She said Athens Main Street will “absolutely” be bringing the kids zone, fan zone and more to future Grease Festivals.
Contest winners
In addition to arts, crafts and food, Grease Festival featured several contests. Each contest was split into two divisions — one for adults and one for youth. Here are the winners:
• Dub's Burger Eating Contest — Greg Gill, adult, and Gabron Gill, youth;
• Turkey Toss — Jason Pendegrass, adult, and Elias (no last name provided), youth;
• Football Toss — Evan Fuqua, adult, and Trey David, youth; and
• Toga Contest — Lily Palacios, adult, and Paisley Helms, youth.
