Drivers who use the eastbound on-ramp to Interstate 565 at Greenbrier Road (Exit 3) should find an alternate route next week.
The Alabama Department of Transportation announced Reed Contracting will temporarily close the on-ramp beginning 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2. Reed will be milling, paving and doing slope correction to complete the new on-ramp, which is expected to open by late Saturday, Oct. 5.
Motorists will be required to take alternate routes during the closure. For instance, motorists may take the north service road (Alabama 20) from Greenbrier Road to County Line Road to access I-565 eastbound. Message boards notifying motorists of the closure will be in place.
The old off-ramp from I-565 eastbound to Greenbrier Road, closed last fall, will remain closed.
Both eastbound ramps are being reconfigured as part of a $10,264,000 interchange-modifications project to improve safety and traffic flow at the interchange. The new off-ramp from I-565 eastbound to Greenbrier Road is expected to open later this year. Completion of the project is anticipated in spring 2020.
