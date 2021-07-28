The Greenhaws have been doing business in Athens “forever,” according to Melanie McVay, daughter of the late Weaver “Herby” David Greenhaw.
Weaver “Herby” David Greenhaw passed away last week at the age of 79. He and his family were among the first owners of Dub's Burgers in Athens.
Herby's uncle was Dub, the original owner of Dub’s Burgers, and Herby, along with his brother Jimmy Greenhaw, bought the establishment in 1981. Herby retired from there in 2005, but it stayed in the Greenhaw family until July 2016, when Limestone County native Derek Pirtle and his wife Olivia assumed ownership of Dub's from Jimmy's son, Lanier Greenhaw.
In addition to Dub's, Herby was an auctioneer at Greenhaw Real Estate, according to his eldest son, Greg Greenhaw.
“As a kid, I remember going to auctions there on Wednesday nights,” Greg said. “I can remember being on the road and driving around in big trucks with my dad, brothers and cousins, going to big auctions up there in Cincinnati and Indianapolis. Loading those trucks from an early age and being on the road with my dad was always a special time.”
Herby was even an owner of Kreme Delite in Athens. Kreme Delite was built by Francis and Arleigh Phillips in 1957. He and Jimmy bought the business in 1987 and served as co-owners for 24 years before selling it to Josh Tarokh, who also owns Village Pizza.
Being a small business owner wasn't all that Herby was known for, though. McVay said Herby was "a huge part" of Athens High, where he played football and in the band. Later in life, he sang in the choir at the First Presbyterian Church, where he also served as an elder and a deacon. He performed in a Southern gospel quartet called Clear Titles for roughly 20 years, according to Greg Greenhaw.
“He loved Southern gospel music and was very musically inclined,” he said. “He played several instruments including trumpet, piano and bass guitar.”
According to his children, while playing football at the University of North Alabama, he was also a member of the band. He would run off the field to change at halftime so he could play with the band.
Greg Greenhaw said his father did a lot of things in 79 years, with many business ventures, but more than anything, “he was a people person.”
“Everyone loved my dad. I can’t think of one person that I could ask that would say anything bad about my dad, because they wouldn’t have anything bad to say about him,” he said. “He was my hero.”
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks was one of those people who only has kind words about Herby.
“Herby had a part in giving us Dub's and Kreme Delite, and he shared his love of singing, cheering for Athens football and playing characters in Poke Sallet Follies," he said in an email. "He was definitely one of our city's classic, Southern, characters. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends and the community. We will miss him. I know I will especially miss the fellowship we had on the golf course, sharing great stories.”
Funeral services for Herby took place Saturday at First Presbyterian Church Revival Center.
