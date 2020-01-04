A recent fatal shooting at a Texas church has officials looking at the legality of protecting Alabama worshipers who use lethal force against an armed attacker.
State Rep. Lynn Greer, R-Rogersville, plans to reintroduce legislation that would guarantee legal protection for anyone who may be faced with using deadly force to stop an attack. Last year, Greer introduced the bill for a third consecutive year, but it died in the Senate.
The next legislative session begins Feb. 4.
On Friday, Greer said he believes the bill would make it through both houses this year with help from state Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur. Greer anticipates it won’t happen without a fight.
“The same folks who fought us before will fight us again this year,” he said.
This will make the fourth consecutive year Greer has introduced the legislation. Greer said the one he plans to introduce the first week of the session will be a better bill — a modified version of the state’s Stand Your Ground Law passed in 2006.
When he first heard about the shooting at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, Greer said he immediately began thinking about his bill.
“We need to pass it,” he said, adding, “I never dreamed we’d be talking about taking guns to church.”
Greer said Rogersville has a population of about 1,300 people and 12 to 13 churches. He said most churches don’t have the financial resources to hire security officers like larger churches in the Birmingham area.
State Rep. Danny Crawford, R-Athens, introduced a similar bill during the 2019 legislative session, but it only applied to Limestone County. Like Greer’s bill, Crawford’s would protect the person who stands his or her ground and make them immune from criminal prosecution or civil action, “unless the force was determined to be unlawful.”
The bill also offered the same protection to extensions of churches, including private schools.
Crawford’s bill passed the House, was read by the Senate and then referred to the Senate Committee on Local Legislation. The local bill was not taken up by the Senate prior to the end of the session.
Greer said similar local bills were passed for Franklin and Lauderdale counties. Voters in those counties will vote on the measures in November.
Crawford said he would reintroduce the Limestone County-specific legislation during the 2020 session.
State opinion
Attorney General Steve Marshall also offered guidance to church leaders and worshipers who may have questions about how the Stand Your Ground Law is extended to churches. He also praised the actions of Jack Wilson, a 71-year-old firearms instructor and West Freeway worshiper, who shot and killed the attacker at the Texas church.
“Texas law was recently updated to ensure that individuals like Mr. Wilson do not have to fear the threat of prosecution for carrying a firearm in a church that allows it,” Marshall said. “Fortunately, Alabama can proudly say it already offers this same protection. We urge every church in our state to adopt a church security plan that will better ensure the safety of their members during worship.”
For example, Alabama law states:
“A person is justified in using physical force upon another person in order to defend himself or herself or a third person from what he or she reasonably believes to be the use or imminent use of unlawful physical force by that person, and he or she may use a degree of force which he or she reasonably believes is necessary for the purpose. A person may use deadly physical force…if the person reasonably believes that another person is…using or about to use unlawful deadly physical force.” Like Texas, Alabama’s law goes further to say an individual has a right to “stand his or her ground” so long as he or she is justified in using deadly physical force, is not engaged in an illegal activity, and is in a place where he or she has a right to be located.
Marshall said questions have been raised about whether Alabama needs to enact new laws to adequately provide immunity for members of a church security team. He added the recently enacted Texas law cited in media stories is not related to “stand your ground” or a duty to retreat. Rather, the law provides that a license holder may carry a handgun on church property, unless a church provides effective notice prohibiting the handgun on its property.
Texas Senate Bill 535 was enacted on June 7, 2019, and amended a state law that prohibited a handgun license holder from carrying a handgun “on the premises of a church, synagogue, or other established place of religious worship…”
Marshall’s guidance said his office has previously advised that a citizen carrying a pistol onto private property without a valid pistol permit or the consent of the owner would violate state law. However, Alabama Code does not specifically list churches and other places of worship as premises where “express permission” to carry a firearm must be given.
“In other words, Alabama law already treats churches the same as other private property — meeting the same objective as the recently amended Texas law,” said guidance from Marshall. “Moreover, an established church security team would inherently have the consent of the church to carry a firearm on the premises.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.