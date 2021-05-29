A person can become addicted to a number of unhealthy things, but something they all have in common is a negative impact on both the one affected and their loved ones.
After seeing and feeling the effects of addiction firsthand, Lori Masonia decided to put together a street ministry called Ride With Me. The ministry is hosting its third annual Addiction Eviction Rally from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Swan Creek Park, 98 U.S. 31 in Athens.
“God gave me a vision to go out and help people struggling with addiction get resources and get help,” she said. “A lot of them don't have insurance and are broken with no hope.”
Masonia said the rally will feature giveaways of food boxes, hygiene items and more than 150 backpacks filled with school supplies sponsored by Restoration Church in Madison. Masonia said each child who comes through will also receive a new outfit and pair of shoes.
“This is a day where people who have overcome addiction can give their testimony and give hope to those still battling,” she said. “We are trying to hit addiction from every angle: drugs, alcohol, sex. We will have resources on hand and speakers from different backgrounds, including some who spent time in jail.”
Masonia said three scholarships and grants will be given away during the event, including $500 for a recovered addict to receive dental work and funds meant to help local youth in various situations.
The rally will also feature luminary bags for those who have lost loved ones to addiction.
“We try to get kids out of the streets and get them help before they become members of the system or end up in jail or prison,” she said. “That is one of the focuses of our ministry at this point.”
Masonia said Thrive Alabama will be conducting free HIV and hepatitis C testing at the event, which will also feature free COVID-19 screenings and mental health resources. She said the rally will feature
“anything a person in addiction or recovery needs.”
“This will be the most resources we've ever had available,” Masonia said. “We just want to love on them, show them the love of Jesus and hope someone receives deliverance there.”
Masonia said Pastor Jerome Malone and Oasis: Christ's Church in Athens are helping out with the rally, which will include praise and worship.
“We are trying to help support her and make this event a success,” Malone said. “We are trying to do things that have an impact on the community, and when she came to us with this, it's right in line with what we're trying to do. I can't wait to see what's going to happen.”
Masonia said the rally is open to everyone, come as you are.
“I know this is my calling in life, to help other people, because there was a time I didn't have that help or support,” she said. “God just kept speaking to me about addiction, and he said, 'If you can overcome, a lot of people can. I need you to go and help them.' We want people to know that there is hope in a situation that seems hopeless.”
