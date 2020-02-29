If you want to vote in Tuesday's 2020 presidential preference primary election but don't have a ride to your polling place, the Limestone County Democratic Conference is offering free rides.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday in Limestone County.
For a ride, just call any of the following people: James Lucas at 256-431-3744, Mike Bailey at 256-874-0565 or Carolyn Lucas at 256-431-5757. Vans are also available.
Your driver will pick you up, take you to your polling place and drive you home when you are finished voting.
The ride program is based at Frazier Christian Methodist Episcopal Church at 1108 S. Hine St., Athens. The church's phone number is 256-233-2104.
