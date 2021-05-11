A local group is bringing a free musical performance to Athens this week.
The Athena Performing Arts Series will be hosting a night of music centered around the works of Andrew Lloyd Webber. The event will begin 7 p.m. Thursday at Swan Creek Park.
According to a release on the event, the group will be performing songs from shows like “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Evita,” “CATS,” “Jesus Christ Superstar” and more.
“Our board wanted to offer a family-friendly event to our community as a sort of ‘welcome back' from COVID isolation. Thanks to our generous sponsors, we are offering this as a free event,” said Chris Hamilton, a committee member for APAS. “We want this to be a relaxing evening where friends and family can gather in the beautiful park area and we can all enjoy the beauty of these musical performances.”
Those attending the show are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and have dinner while listening to the performance. Multiple food trucks will be at the event, but guests are also welcome to bring their own dinner and snacks.
“The APAS is a nonprofit organization working to expand performing arts experiences in Athens-Limestone County,” the group said in the release. “The initiative was launched in July of 2018 with the vision of providing increased opportunities for learning, creative expression and civic engagement for all ages within Athens and the surrounding communities.”
APAS works with the Athens City Schools Foundation and volunteers from the community. Performers in the musical are all from the Athens-Huntsville area.
Visit the APAS Facebook page or acsf.acs-k12.org/apas for more information.
