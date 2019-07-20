Groups connected to space exploration in Huntsville are seeking to honor Tennessee Valley’s former and current space explorers, according to a press release.
The NASA Marshall Space Flight Center Retirees Association, the U.S. Space & Rocket Center and the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center are working on a permanent outdoor attraction at the center, the release said.
To that end, the Retirees Association is working with MSFC to create a database containing the name of every Federal employee to ever work at the center.
At the present time, the database contains more than 15,000 names, and the goal is to include all NASA/MSFC employees from the founding of the center in 1960 to the present time.
The retirees are working with the Space & Rocket Center to create a significant memorial honoring Marshall employees, contractors and their accomplishments. They are currently evaluating several outdoor structures that will contain the names in the database, the contractors and representations of some of the Marshall Center’s best-known rockets and spacecraft.
Employees and family members are being asked to provide their contact information so that they can be informed about the progress of the memorial.
In addition, the association is interacting with the contractor community to determine how best to include contractors on the memorial.
The Retirees Association has established a design committee to explore options for the structure and is considering a dynamic fountain and a state-of-the-art light show that will make it a place of honor and a “must see” attraction in the rocket city.
“This memorial will be a fitting tribute to the men and women who have made such a major contribution to America’s space program,” said Parker Counts, president of the Marshall Retirees Association. “They have played a key role in landing Americans on the moon and in so many other major NASA accomplishments, such as Skylab, Space Shuttle, Spacelab, Hubble Space Telescope, Chandra Telescope and the International Space Station.”
For more information on the Space Exploration Memorial and how to review the names in the database, go to www.marshallretirees.org.
