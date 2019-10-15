Limestone County farmers interested in growing hemp have one month to submit their applications to the Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries.
Nov. 14 is the deadline for eligible growers, processors/handlers and universities. The application period opened Oct. 7.
“As the hemp industry continues to grow in Alabama, critical research data is being collected and evaluated,” said Rick Pate, commissioner of the ADAI. “The department’s goal is to administer the program in a fair and timely manner to benefit hemp producers and develop industrial hemp as an alternative crop.”
The 2018 Farm Bill declassified hemp as a Schedule 1 drug and deemed hemp an agricultural commodity. The bill resulted in the launch of the Alabama Hemp Program earlier this year. The bill defined hemp as all parts of the plant containing less than 0.3% THC, including derivatives, extracts and cannabinoids.
When the hemp program was announced earlier this year, industrial hemp licenses for 2019 were issued to three Limestone County growers, eight in Madison County, two in Morgan County and one in Lauderdale County.
Visit https://bit.ly/2ksP6aq for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.