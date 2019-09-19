Alabama growers interested in applying to grow hemp in 2020 will have to wait a little longer, officials with the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries announced recently.
The 2018 Farm Bill declassified hemp as a Schedule 1 drug and deemed hemp an agricultural commodity, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture has not issued an interim final rule pertaining to hemp. Because of that, the opening application period was moved from Sept. 23 to Oct. 7. Applications will be accepted through Nov. 14.
The Farm Bill resulted in the launch of the Alabama Hemp Program earlier this year. The bill defined hemp as all parts of the plant containing less than 0.3% THC, including derivatives, extracts and cannabinoids.
When the hemp program was announced earlier this year, industrial hemp licenses for 2019 were issued to three Limestone County growers, eight in Madison County, two in Morgan County and one in Lauderdale County.
Hemp applications will be open to growers, processors/handlers and universities. Visit https://bit.ly/2ksP6aq for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.