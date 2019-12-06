An Athens man accused of stealing $107,554 from Limestone County Habitat for Humanity to rent a Gulf Shores condo, buy marital aids and more will serve no jail time, according to court records.
William "Greg" Miller, 58, of 513 S. Beaty St., was sentenced by Limestone County Circuit Judge Robert Baker after Miller and the Limestone County District Attorney's Office reached a plea agreement. Miller can avoid jail but must pay $30,000 in restitution and will have a misdemeanor conviction on his record.
"The plea agreement was the only way to get the maximum possible money for the victims, which is what they requested," District Attorney Brian Jones said Thursday. "If we had gone to trial, the restitution order would have been lower."
Miller — who was appointed executive director of Habitat in September 2011 and resigned in March 2014 — was accused of using his position to steal money from the nonprofit that helps families obtain affordable housing. Jones confirmed Miller used the money to rent the condo and buy concert tickets, fuel for his personal vehicle, clothing, a crossbow, luggage, food, vehicle repairs and several marital aids. Many of his purchases were made on Amazon, Jones said.
Sentence
In accordance with the plea agreement, Baker sentenced Miller to one year in prison, but the jail time was suspended and Miller was placed on unsupervised probation for two years. He faces no jail time unless he violates the terms of his probation and a judge decides jail time is appropriate.
Miller had been scheduled to stand trial Nov. 6 on felony charges of first-degree theft and forgery.
Restitution
Under the plea agreement offered by the DA's office, the felony first-degree theft charge was reduced to a misdemeanor fourth-degree theft, while the forgery charge was dismissed.
Jones said the $30,000 judgement, which Miller has already paid via check to the court, will be split three ways:
• $10,000 for Habitat;
• $10,000 for First National Bank of Pulaski, Tennessee, where Miller obtained a loan using his position at Habitat; and
• $10,000 for Christopher, Durham, Pepper & Armstrong, or CDPA, of Athens, the accounting firm that sorted out how much Miller stole.
Jail explained
While the lack of jail time for Miller may surprise some, Jones said the plea with a $30,000 check was the best outcome. He said his office could have convicted Miller at trial, but they didn't have the records to get a $30,000 judgement. As for jail time, Jones said he was not sure how much time Miller would have actually spent in prison, since it was his first offense.
The bottom line, he said, is the victims wanted more than anything else to be reimbursed to the highest possible amount the money Miller had stolen. The only way to do that, Jones said, was a plea agreement.
Jones said he believes his office could have proven about $5,000 worth of theft in the case, since some of the records of Miller's purchases would not have been available at trial. And while other records proved Miller bought lumber and other building materials with Habitat funds, the DA's office could not have proven Miller used them for personal use, as authorities believed, Jones said.
One exception, the district attorney said, was Miller's purchase of a fancy exterior door that would never have been used on a Habitat home.
Civil court
The ramifications of the Miller theft also extended to civil court. He used his position as executive director of Habitat to obtain a bank loan.
First National Bank of Pulaski, Tennessee, sued Habitat and Miller over the loan he obtained. In the end, the bank and Habitat mutually agreed to dismiss the case, Gary Wolfe, attorney for First National, told The News Courier. He said the agreement reached by the two parties was private and details could not be released.
Jones said part of the judgement involved Habitat agreeing to "surrender land to the bank" so it could be sold. He also said Habitat is planning to sell some of its remaining assets to cover debts before "closing shop," which he said would likely occur by the end of the year.
"They still owe the bank and CDPA and some smaller creditors," he said.
Habitat also obtained a $250,000 judgement against Miller after he failed to answer questions and respond in that civil case, records show. There is no record of him paying that amount.
Motive
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said at the time of Miller's initial arrest on Sept. 8, 2014, that there was no indication Miller had personal financial problems when he began stealing from the nonprofit. Johnson said Miller moved money from one Habitat account to another without the Habitat board's authorization to conceal his unauthorized credit card charges.
Amanda Garlen, the Habitat executive director who replaced Miller after he resigned, was among those who noticed financial irregularities in the accounts at Habitat when she took over and among those who reported them.
Commented
